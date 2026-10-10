‘66-year-old unarmed descendant of India’s founders’: Tushar Gandhi detained, daughter says he needs medicines

Kasturi Gandhi, daughter of Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, said her father was followed, detained and taken to the DN Nagar Police Station in Mumbai’s Andheri West on Saturday. She also shared a text message he sent following the police crackdown, which read “Bring my medicine”. Tushar Gandhi was detained in Mumbai ahead of a planned protest at August Kranti Maidan backing the Cockroach Janata Party’s Jantar Mantar stir. (Video grab) (HT_PRINT)

“Listen to the testimony of the driver who saw the state apparatus pick up a 66 year old unarmed descendent of India’s founders,” Kasturi Gandhi posted on X.

She also shared her conversation with a driver who witnessed the detention.

“The police suddenly came when we were going in the car…They took him. Maybe somebody was following us in an auto…We saw several cops near Link Road,” the driver can be heard saying in conversation with Kasturi Gandhi.