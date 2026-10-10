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Economist Jean Drèze slams heavy security at CJP protest, alleges threat to voting rights

Drèze is a development economist and activist known for his work on poverty, social inequality, food security, education and public policy in India

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 15:33:53 IST
By Pragati Chawla
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Economist Jean Drèze on Saturday criticised the heavy security deployment around the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, alleging that the display of force was disproportionate and intended to prevent people from understanding that their voting rights were under threat.

His remarks came as the CJP staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI/ Screengrab)
His remarks came as the CJP staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI/ Screengrab)

Drèze continued while speaking at the protest, “On behalf of all those who are not able to reach here because of the incredible display of force, which is completely out of proportion...” He added, “The reason why the government is so afraid is not that there is any risk of violence or any security risk, it is that the government is afraid that the people of this country will understand that their right to vote is being taken away.”

Also Read:‘Undeclared Emer-genZ’: Shashi Tharoor slams Delhi clampdown on Jantar Mantar protest day

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He alleged that the government was not concerned about violence, but feared that people would realise their right to vote was being taken away.

His remarks came as the CJP staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Also Read:Delhi protest LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal, other AAP leaders detained minutes after ‘Dilli Chalo’ message

Authorities imposed unprecedented restrictions in Delhi, ordering the closure of gates at 45 metro stations, disabling mobile internet access across central Delhi, cancelling trains to the city and bringing in paramilitary reinforcements by special train.

Drèze is a development economist and activist known for his work on poverty, social inequality, food security, education and public policy in India.

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Home/India News/Economist Jean Drèze Slams Heavy Security At CJP Protest, Alleges Threat To Voting Rights
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