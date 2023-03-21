Home / India News / Meghalaya CM stakes claim on Assam border village, with proof

Meghalaya CM stakes claim on Assam border village, with proof

PTI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 21, 2023 12:33 PM IST

Sangma's statement comes weeks after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly that Mukroh is a part of his state.

Rejecting Assam's claim, CM Conrad K Sangma tells assembly Mukroh part of Meghalaya

Megahalaya CM Conrad K Sangma(Twitter/@SangmaConrad)
Megahalaya CM Conrad K Sangma(Twitter/@SangmaConrad)

Dismissing his Assam counterpart's claim, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday asserted in the assembly that Mukroh village on the disputed inter-state border, where a violent clash claimed six lives last year, is a part of the hill state.

He said residents of Mukroh are beneficiaries of various schemes of his government.

Sangma's statement comes weeks after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly that Mukroh is a part of his state.

"I have clearly stated that Mukroh is very much a part of Meghalaya. Facts and figures indicate that. Other statements may have been made but our stand is clear," Sangma told the assembly.

"Census code states that Mukroh is under the West Jaintia Hills district. Elections were conducted and voting during the recent Meghalaya assembly polls took place in Mukroh as well. The village has two polling stations and is a part of Mokaiaw constituency," he said, while replying to a supplementary question raised by Voice of the People's Party MLA Adelbert Nongrum.

Six people – five from Mukroh and a forest guard from Assam – were killed in a clash that broke out along the disputed border on November 22 last year after a truck laden with "illegally felled timber" was allegedly intercepted by the forest personnel from the neighbouring state.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam conrad k sangma himanta biswa sarma meghalaya + 2 more
assam conrad k sangma himanta biswa sarma meghalaya + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out