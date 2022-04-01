Meghalaya high court orders surprise checking of army vehicles for drugs

Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday directed surprise checking on army vehicles following allegations that drugs are sometimes transported in army vehicles which usually don’t undergo any checking.

The order was passed by the division bench comprising chief justice Sanjib Banerjee and justice W Diengdoh during a hearing on a public interest litigation filed by former Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) M Kharkongor.

During the hearing, the court was told by the amicus curiae about places where the drug abuse is rampant. These areas included several localities in Shillong and its suburban neighbourhoods.

The amicus curiae also submitted that since Meghalaya falls within the transit route of drugs smuggled from a neighbouring country or going to such neighbouring country, there is a modus operandi which is being followed.

The bench said the amicus curiae, who was doing some meticulous work, had been visiting correctional homes, opioid substitution therapy centres and was told by some inmates that some high-ranking defence personnel may be involved.

“Unbelievable though such an allegation is, it has to be noticed nonetheless that according to the relevant inmate, drugs are sometimes transported in army trucks, which are generally immune from checking,” it said.

The bench directed that a copy of the order be sent to the General-Officer Commanding, 101 Area and also to the Director-General, Assam Rifles to verify the position and take immediate remedial action.

“If what is reported is true, there must also be intelligence reports received by the state in such regard and the chief secretary should coordinate with, inter alia, the army and Assam Rifles, both to make the highest officials aware of the problem and for immediate action being taken,” it said.

The bench further directed that “it may also do well for teams of flying army checkers to be deployed along the route to make surprise checks on army vehicles which are otherwise not subjected to checks by civilian personnel.”

The bench also said that the other area that needs to be looked into is for therapy centres to be set up within the state as many affected families have to go outside the state in the absence of adequate facilities being available in Meghalaya.

“There may also be a need for de-addiction centres, particularly to house young female offenders,” it said. The next hearing will be held on April 28.