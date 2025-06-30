Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam’s jewellery, laptop, pen drive, recovered

Investigators have recovered jewellery, a laptop, a pen drive, and other incriminating documents with “crucial evidentiary value”, as part of their probe into the murder of a Madhya Pradesh man during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. Sonam, 25, was arrested on June 8 for allegedly murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. (ANI)

Police superintendent Vivek Syiem said the jewellery belongs to Sonam, 25, who was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. The recoveries were made from the flat of the arrested co-accused, Silome James, in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam.“Raja had only one gold chain. We will get it identified among the recovered items,” said Syiem.

Police have said Sonam allegedly conspired with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and hired three men to kill her businessman husband during their honeymoon around a fortnight after their wedding.

On Thursday, two of the alleged assassins, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi, were produced before a Shillong court to record their statements, but refused to speak before the magistrate.

Herbert Kharkongor, who heads the Special Investigation Team probing the case, said the two accused did not want to make any statement, and it is their prerogative. “But we have ample material evidence. We are also awaiting the FSL [Forensic Science Laboratory] report, which will strengthen the case. It is their right not to make a confessional statement. But material evidence is important. There is no issue. We have ample evidence in the case.”

Police have said Sonam and Kushwaha have confessed to having been in a relationship and to orchestrating the murder. They believe the objection of Sonam’s family to their relationship and arranging her marriage with Raghuvanshi led to the murder.

A decomposed body of Raghuvanshi, 29, was recovered from a gorge a week after the couple went missing from a homestay in Meghalaya. Sonam was traced to a roadside restaurant in Ghazipur, more than 1,200km away, and was arrested for her husband’s murder.

Three accused, including James, were arrested between June 22 and 25 in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly tampering with evidence, concealing or destroying a bag believed to contain the jewellery, Sonam’s phone, and other valuables.

“We are interrogating all the accused and monitoring those in jail closely,” said Syiem. “They are being fed regular meals and undergoing routine medical checkups. The investigation is ongoing, and we are determined to file a watertight chargesheet.”