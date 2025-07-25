Meghalaya honeymoon murder victim's family holds puja at crime scene: ‘Wanted to…’

Weeks after his murder during honeymoon with wife, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's family held a Puja at the crime scene in Meghalaya on Thursday. Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi cut out the picture of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from a poster of their marriage.(PTI/File)

Raghuvanshi's mutilated body was found in Meghalaya last month, days after him and his wife Sonam were reported missing while on their honeymoon.

Police probe later revealed that Raja was murdered, allegedly by three men from Indore, at the behest of his wife. After his body was recovered, Sonam was found at a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

Nearly two months since Raja's murder, his family performed rituals at a secluded parking lot near Weisawdong Falls, at the spot where he was hacked to death, reported news agency PTI.

Raja's elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi was among family members who travelled to Meghalaya to offer prayers. "We wanted to come to the place where our Raja breathed his last. No family should have to do this, but this was important for us," said Vipin.

"We demand swift justice. Those who conspired and killed our Raja must not walk free," he added.

Details into Raja Raghuvanshi's murder recently shocked the nation.

What started as a couple being reported missing while on their honeymoon, led to the revelation of a murder plot, allegedly hatched by Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly was in an affair with another man.

Sonam and Raja, who got married on May 11, were on their honeymoon in Shillong, and were reported missing on May 23. After days of search, Raja's body was found from a deep gorge in Sohra, East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Police probe revealed that Sonam allegedly hatched the plot to kill Raja, with help from Raj Kushwaha, allegedly her lover, and accomplices Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi.

All accused were arrested and are currently lodged in judicial custody.

(With PTI inputs)