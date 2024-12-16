Meghalaya police inform BSF of UAV sightings along India-Bangladesh border

The Meghalaya police have informed the Border Security Force (BSF) about the sightings of Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near Sohra and Shella in the state’s East Khasi Hills district close to the India-Bangladesh border, which have sparked security concerns amid tensions in the neighbouring country. A Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle. (Reuters File Photo)

Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang said the Indian Air Force too has been alerted regarding the incident. The UAVs were detected flying over areas near Chhatak and Sunamganj in Bangladesh.

While no follow-up actions have been officially disclosed, a senior BSF official familiar with the matter indicated that the UAV’s deployment could be an attempt by Bangladesh to flex its strength domestically amid the unrest.

“Such actions often serve to rally internal support rather than pose a direct security threat to neighbors,” the BSF official noted.

One UAV, bearing the transponder code TB2R1071, was reportedly operated from the Tejgaon Airbase in Bangladesh. The Bayraktar TB2, developed by Turkish manufacturer Baykar, is known for its dual capabilities in surveillance and precision strike missions. With an operational range of 300km and an endurance of 27 hours, these UAVs are among the most advanced of their kind.

Bangladesh acquired the Bayraktar TB2 drones earlier this year as part of its military modernisation efforts.

India is closely monitoring the situation, with heightened surveillance and intelligence-sharing mechanisms in place along the border. The Indian armed forces are also evaluating potential countermeasures to ensure the security of its airspace. The Bayraktar’s proximity to Indian territory underscores the growing reliance on UAVs in modern-day border surveillance.

The defence ministry PRO (Northeast) declined to comment on the latest development, stating that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of External Affairs.