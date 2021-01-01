Mehbooba Mufti is pro-separatist, shouldn’t talk about rights abuse: BJP leader

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 21:30 IST

Slamming PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for her comments on the encounter that raged on December 30 on the outskirts of Srinagar, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday accused her of always taking a pro-separatist and pro-terrorists stand.

Early this morning, Mufti had written a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and urged him to initiate an impartial probe into the encounter.

In her letter, she said that such incidents bring disrepute to the armed forces and were a grave violation of human rights.

In a statement issued here, Gupta said that Mehbooba Mufti should be the last person to talk about violation of human rights.

“A terrorist is a terrorist and he should be dealt strictly as per the law. Mehbooba Mufti should not comment on human rights violation. What about the human rights of armed forces and innocent civilians who are martyred in terrorist attack which take place every other day?” asked Gupta.

Criticising Mufti, Gupta said that the PDP leader has always taken a pro-terrorists and pro-separatists stand. “If you notice, she has always been vocal for her agenda, which is not in the interest of nation, and its people. PDP as a political party has lost its relevance in Jammu and Kashmir’s political scenario. Many of its leaders are already in the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in hawala cases,” said the former deputy CM.

He further said that Article 370 has caused “criminal injustice” to the people in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Moreover, he asserted that BJP shall not allow the Abdullah father-son duo and Mehbooba Mufti to carry forward their alleged “anti-national” agenda in the Union Territory. He said the people in Jammu and Kashmir want peace and development and communal harmony.

“Over the past 70 years, Article 370 has done great injustice with Pakistani refugees, Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, Valmiki and Gorkha communities, women and nationalists and also gave birth to terrorism and separatism in this peaceful land,” Gupta said. He alleged that the Abdullahs and Mufti are conspiring to “bleed Kashmir’ once again but nobody will be allowed to cause harm to the law and order situation in the valley.

“They will face serious consequences. They are using the Gupkar Agenda to save their skin and we will not allow them to succeed,” he said.