Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP holds 1st meeting after Article 370 abrogation

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:08 IST

For the first time after revocation of Article 370, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leaders met to deliberate on several issues at party headquarters in Srinagar after their failed first attempt.

The meeting was attended by party vice president, Abdul Rehman Veeri and general secretary, Ghulam Nabi Lone, both former ministers and several youth leaders. Earlier, the PDP leaders’ attempt to hold their first meeting had failed since they were disallowed from leaving their houses. The second meeting was called after the party’s youth wing sought permission from the government.

PDP youth president Waheed Para said they were allowed to organise the meeting at the party office in which several leaders participated.

Party officials said PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s continued detention was also discussed as the former chief minister is the only remaining prominent mainstream leader still booked under the Public Safety Act or the PSA.

Also Read: Road to Daulat Beg Oldi will allow tank movement by Oct 15 as army prepares for Ladakh winter

Earlier, PDP leaders also held a demonstration seeking Mehbooba’s release and raised the issue of alleged human rights violations. Seven party leaders were detained during the demonstration and subsequently released.

Para said that the resident had suffered a lot. “There’s unending insecurity among the young with fresh fears of a demographic change, assaults on jobs, culture & language,” he said, adding that their voices have been ignored and the institutions erased.

Also Read: LG says J&K to get economic package soon

“We cannot afford to remain silent any longer. We need to speak now to restore our dignity and take charge of our own destinies,” Para added.

NC vice president, Omar Abdullah welcomed the first political meeting held by the PDP.

“Good to see @YouthJKPDP make a start with political meetings. Political activities must resume unhindered & the administration is duty bound to ensure a level playing field for all political parties,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

The National Conference has held a series of meetings in Srinagar over the last few weeks.