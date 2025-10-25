Mehrauli encounter: Delhi Police head constable injured, bullets hit bulletproof jackets, accused held

In retaliatory action, the Mehrauli Police team fired back and successfully overpowered the accused, who was shot. Pahadia was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is reportedly stable.

The encounter took place in which the accused opened fire during the confrontation with the police. Head constable Ravindra sustained injuries, while bullets struck the bulletproof jackets of two other policemen, news agency ANI reported.

A head constable of the Delhi Police sustained injuries, and bullets hit the bulletproof jackets of two other cops in an encounter in Mehrauli area on Saturday. The encounter took place around 4am between the police and the accused Kanishk alias Kuku.

Officials said the encounter occurred when the police tried to intercept Pahadia on receiving information about his movements. The accused opened fire on police personnel in an attempt to escape, after which police fired in retaliation.

Koku Pahadia has a criminal background and is wanted in multiple cases, including arms supply. A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered against Koku, a resident of Madangir, Delhi.

Further, the police also recovered two pistols, loaded magazines and four empty cartridges from his possession. An investigation is underway to trace the source of the firearms and his associates involved in the illegal arms trade, officials said.

In an earlier operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with Bihar Police, shot dead four members of Bihar's notorious Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini in the early hours of Thursday. The encounter took place between the Dr Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini. All four were wanted in several serious cases in Bihar, including murders and armed robberies.

