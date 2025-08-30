Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mehul Choksi to stay in jail, Belgium court rejects bail request again

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 12:28 pm IST

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was arrested by Antwerp police on April 11, based on an extradition request sent by CBI and has been lodged in the prison there for over four months now.

New Delhi: In another setback to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, a court of appeal in Belgium has again rejected his bail plea, further extending his prison stay there, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

Mehul Choksi (File)
Mehul Choksi (File)

An officer who didn’t want to be named said Choksi had applied for bail again on August 22, offering to be put under surveillance while staying at home, which was heard by the Court of Appeal in Brussels on August 26.

“The court of appeal has dismissed Choksi’s bail plea ensuring that he remains in the prison in Antwerp,” said the officer.

Earlier, Choksi had approached the Court of Cassation in Belgium -- equivalent to the Supreme Court of India in July- which also refused to give him any relief.

Choksi, 65, was arrested by Antwerp police on April 11, based on an extradition request sent by CBI and has been lodged in the prison there for over four months now.

A second officer said Choksi is unlikely to get any relief anytime soon.

The fugitive businessman’s legal team could not be reached for a comment on the matter.

As reported by HT, a CBI team had last month travelled to Antwerp to provide additional information and evidence against Choksi and his companies and hire a European law firm to assist Belgian prosecutors during extradition proceedings which have been initiated under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (destruction of evidence), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 477A (falsification of accounts), and sections 7 and 13 (bribery) of the Prevention of Corruption Act; which are crimes in Belgium as well under the dual criminality clause of extradition treaty.

The United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) and United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) have also been invoked in the extradition request.

India has claimed before courts in Belgium that Choksi is a habitual offender and jumps extradition proceedings wherever he is found, as seen in the US and Antigua and Barbuda, and that if he is released on bail, he could easily cross over to another country in Europe.

Choksi is accused of defrauding Indian banks of 13,000 crore before fleeing from India in January 2018.

Indian investigators have submitted documentary evidence to the prosecutors in Belgium against Choksi in six bank frauds committed by him between 2018 and 2022 involving amounts totalling nearly 13,000 crore and court is already convinced that there is prima facie fear of him fleeing from Belgium.

He was tracked by CBI to Belgium in July last year after which it approached the Belgian government with a formal extradition request.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mehul Choksi to stay in jail, Belgium court rejects bail request again
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On