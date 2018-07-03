Mentally challenged man beheads teacher in Jharkhand: Police

A mentally challenged man beheaded a primary school lady teacher in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday. The youth, carrying the victim’s head and a sharp weapon, was arrested from a forest near the scene of the crime.

Authorities said that Sukru Hessa, who teaches at the Khaparsai primary school in Seraikela, was pulled out of her classroom by Hari Hembrom while the students were playing outside.

Polie said he took the teacher to his home near the school. He pulled out a large knife and beheaded the teacher outside his residence, the added.

“After killing the teacher he had escaped towards the forest. Police chased him after the incident. Within a few hours, he was caught with the weapon and the victim’s head,” he said, said Seraikela sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Avinash Kumar.

“The police are interrogating him. Prima-facie, the accused seems to be mentally challenged. However, the police are trying to find out the reason behind the murder,” the SDPO added.

“We chased him but we felt helpless and afraid as he had a sharp weapon and was also threatening others to kill. Even the police found it hard to overpower him,” said Chandu Hembrom, the school’s cook.

Hessa is from Ghatsila and joined the school in 2015.

Government school teachers protested the murder in a school campus in broad daylight. All the schools in the district were closed after the incident and the teachers’ association called for shut down on July 4.