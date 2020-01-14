e-paper
Mentally unstable man allegedly shot dead by forest guards in north Bengal

Family members and villagers claim the man was mentally unstable and had gone into the forest in search of his cattle.

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
The forest department say the man died in a skirmish between smugglers and guards in Jaldapara National Park in North Bengal.
A 42-year-old man was shot dead by forest guards inside the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district of West Bengal early on Monday morning, following which a mob ransacked a forest beat office and damaged two vehicles of the forest department, official said.

The dead, identified as Bimal Rava, was mentally unstable, family members and villagers said. Forest officials, however, said that Rava, along with 15 other people had entered the National Park on Sunday night to fell trees.

“On Monday morning, we were informed that my husband was shot and later died. My husband was mentally unsound. He was murdered by the forest staff and now they are branding him a smuggler” said Anita Rava Tete, the victim’s wife.

Tete has also lodged a complaint at Kalchini police station. In her complaint she said that her husband had gone to the forest to bring back his cattle on Sunday evening and was murdered by the forest guards.

“Bimal a resident of Kodal Basti and father of three children was mentally unstable. He had gone to the forest on Sunday evening in search of his cattle. The patrolling forest team mistook him as a smuggler and shot him,” Pavitra Rava, president of Uttar Mendabri gram sabha.

Ujjal Ghosh, chief conservator of forest (wild life) North Bengal insist that Bimal was part of a gang of timber smugglers who had fired on the guards.

“Last night around 15 people had entered inside Jaldapara National Park to fell trees without any permission. When the forest guards, patrolling the area, challenged them, they opened fire on the guards. The guards retaliated in self defence in which one man sustained bullet injuries while the others managed to flee,” Ghosh said.

The family and the villagers have demanded compensation from the forest department. The forest department has, however, ruled out the question of paying any compensation.

“How come a mentally unstable man walked 8 km long from his home and entered forest at midnight? There is no question of paying compensation as the deceased had illegally entered the National Park,” Ghosh added.

When the news of the incident reached the village where Rava lived, a mob ransacked a forest beat office in the area and damaged two vehicles of the forest department. Villagers said that agitations would continue.

