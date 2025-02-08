Menu Explore
Mephedrone worth 2.42 cr seized in Maharashtra's Palghar; Chemistry major held

PTI |
Feb 08, 2025 04:29 PM IST

DSP Vikas Naik said the accused, a post-graduate in Chemistry, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police have seized mephedrone worth 2.42 crore and arrested a man for manufacturing the narcotic substance at this house in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, a post-graduate in Chemistry, allegedly manufactured the banned drug on the premises.(Representative/Unsplash)
The accused, a post-graduate in Chemistry, allegedly manufactured the banned drug on the premises.(Representative/Unsplash)

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in the Boisar area on Friday night and seized mephedrone and equipment used in manufacturing the substances, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Naik said.

He said the police arrested Amaan Murad, a post-graduate in Chemistry, who allegedly manufactured the banned drug on the premises.

The drugs recovered from the house are worth 2.42 crore, the official said.

Naik said the accused was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a probe is underway to find out if he had any accomplices and to identify his suppliers and customers.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
