Mercury breaches 46 degrees in Rajasthan: Here's list of hottest Indian cities

While north and central India continue to reel under an intense heat wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday released a list of cities which recorded the maximum temperature in the country. Rajasthan's Ganganagar and Maharashtra's Bramhapuri have topped the list at 46.2 degrees Celsius followed by Fatehgarh in Uttar Pradesh with 45.7 degrees.

In Delhi, Safdarjung - the base station for the national capital - reported a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The mercury in Delhi's Ridge area soared to 45.2 degrees.

The heatwave spell is expected to continue in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh till Thursday and in Odisha till Friday, the weather office has said. It has also predicted that the monsoon rains – much-awaited owing to the searing heat – are expected to pick up over central India and the northern plains of the country by June 15.

List of hottest places in India (as of June 8):

Rajasthan

Ganganagar: 46.2

Phalodi: 44.6

Pilani: 44.2

Alwar: 44.1

Haryana and Delhi

Hissar: 44.6

Narnaul: 44.0

Bhiwani: 44.3

Rohtak: 44.0

Ridge Delhi: 45.2

Safdarjung Delhi: 44.0

Palam: 44.5

Ayanagar: 44.6

Punjab

Amritsar: 44.0

Ludhiana: 44.0

Patiala: 44.5

Madhya Pradesh

Nowgong: 44.2

Khajuraho: 44.0

Satna: 44.3

Damoh: 44.5

Gwalior: 44.8

Rajgarh: 44.0

Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi: 45.2

Fatehgarh: 45.7

Banda: 45.2

Varanasi: 44.4

Prayagraj: 45.2

Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon: 44.3

Raipur: 44.6

Durg: 45.6

Jharkhand

Daltonganj: 45.2

Vidarbha

Wardha: 45.0

Nagpur: 44.4

Gondia: 45.6

Bramhapuri: 46.2

Amraoti: 44.0

Chandrapur: 45.2

Odisha

Jharsuguda: 44.2

Sambalpur: 44.1

Bolangir: 44.2

Titlagarh: 45.2

Bhawanipatna: 44.6

Andhra Pradesh

Vijaywada: 44.5

