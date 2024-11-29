Mercury in Delhi dips below 10°C 1st time this season; air quality ‘very poor’

The mercury in Delhi dipped below the 10°C mark for the first time this season on Friday as a minimum temperature of 9.5°C was recorded even as the air quality remained “very poor”. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a marginal rise in minimum temperature was expected over the weekend as a western disturbance starts to influence the region. The AQI is likely to remain “very poor” over the weekend. (HT PHOTO)

There has been a sharp dip in minimum temperatures over the last four days, as cold northwesterly winds picked up speed. It was 14°C on November 25, 11.9°C on November 26, 10.4°C on November 27, and 10.1°C on November 28.

Long-period data shows the lowest minimum in November last year was 9.2°C (November 23). It was 7.3°C in 2022 (November 29), 9.2°C in 2021 (November 24), and fell to 6.3°C in 2020 (November 23).

A 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 329 was recorded at 9 am, a marginal deterioration from 325 (very poor) at 4pm on Thursday. Two of the 39 online stations in the Capital recorded “severe” air quality with Bawana (426) being the worst impacted. Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI is likely to remain “very poor” over the weekend.

AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as “good”, 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 as “moderate”, 201 and 300 as “poor”, 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.