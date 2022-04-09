Home / India News / Heatwave scorches states; these are the 10 hottest places in India
Gujarat and Rajasthan together account for seven of the ten hottest cities in India right now with temperature above 44 degree celsius in all seven cities. Here are the 10 hottest places in India right now.
A rickshaw puller covers his face from the heatwave as temperature touches 44 degrees, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:35 PM IST
ByIshika Yadav

Several Indian states are witnessing heatwave conditions attributed to the lack of rainfall due to dry westerly winds. The frequency of intense heatwave conditions will be higher in the month of April as compared to March, the weather department said.

India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

"We are expecting that the temperature will be higher than normal in the entire northwest India and the adjoining central India, starting with Gujarat, Rajasthan and up to east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he said at a virtual event on Wednesday.

According to weather forecasting firm Skymetweather.com, Gujarat and Rajasthan together account for seven of the ten hottest cities in India right now with temperature above 44 degree celsius in all seven cities.

Here are the 10 hottest places in India on Friday (April 8):

StateCityMaximum temperature (Celsius)
GujaratKandla45.0
RajasthanBarmer44.9
RajasthanPhalodi44.8
RajasthanJaisalmer44.4
GujaratSundranagar44.4
RajasthanSri Ganganagar44.3
RajasthanBikaner44.0
Madhya PradeshKhargone44.0
MaharashtraAkola43.9
MaharashtraJalgaon43.8

Meanwhile, the meteorological office issued an orange alert Saturday, warning of a 'severe heatwave' in the national capital for the next two days with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius as India recorded its warmest March in 122 years.

