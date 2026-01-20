Lucknow, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday remarked that the excellence of the House is determined not by the effectiveness of the majority, but by the respect and importance accorded to the voice of the minority. Merit of a Legislative Assembly rests on respect it gives to voice of minority: Rajasthan Governor

Speaking at the 86th All India Conference of Presiding Officers at Vidhan Mandap here, Devnani said the most powerful foundation of democracy is people's unwavering trust.

"This trust is not built overnight, nor is it reflected in a single electoral victory. It is the result of consistent behaviour, continuous dialogue and unwavering responsibility," he said.

The governor said that when legislators sit in the House, they should behave as trustees of the Constitution. "We must remember that the legislature is not an autonomous power centre, but a mirror of people's aspirations and desires," he said.

A vibrant democracy, he said, is one where the legislature not only listens to people's problems but also feels them. Else, the House becomes a mere formal institution.

"The excellence of the House is determined not by the effectiveness of the majority, but by the respect and importance given to the voice of the minority," Devnani said.

He said it is important to accord respect to voices of dissent, as the public expects the legislature to review every decision of the government so that every penny is spent for people's welfare.

"When an MLA exposes a scheme's flaws in the House, he is actually fulfilling his responsibility and working to make governance more transparent," Devnani said.

He said the House should not function solely on the basis of numbers, but should also prioritise public interest.

The role of presiding officers, he added, is more that of a guardian than a referee or umpire.

The 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference began in Lucknow on January 19 and will go on till January 21.

