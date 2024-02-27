Metro security supervisor denies entry to farmer over attire, fired

Bengaluru: BMRCL said there is no rule of denying entry to anyone. (PTI)

A supervisor at Bengaluru metro was terminated after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen denying entry to a “shabbily” dressed farmer at Namma Metro, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Monday.

The incident took place at Rajajinagar Metro Station on Monday and caused an outrage after an activist Deepak N shared the video, detailing the farmer’s ordeal, on X.

In the video, an individual identified as Karthik C Airani is seen questioning a security supervisor in Kannada, challenging the necessity of a dress code for metro commuters.

“He is a farmer with a valid ticket. Show me the rule that mandates a dress code. Is this transport only for VIPs?” Airani could he heard asking.

The security supervisor could be heard telling the man that he was not letting the farmer enter because he was wearing dhoti and kurta.

The incident drew condemnation with activists labelling it as discrimination and seeking action from BMRCL officials.

Responding to the backlash, BMRCL released a statement announcing the termination of the security supervisor involved.

“Namma Metro is an inclusive public transport system. The incident at Rajajinagar is being investigated, and appropriate action has been taken. BMRCL regrets any inconvenience caused to the passenger,” the statement read.

The public relations officer (PRO) at BMRCL, Yeshwanth Chouhan said, they deeply regret the incident.

“What the security supervisor did is unacceptable. We have suspended him and we will ensure such incidents are not repeated. There is no such rule to stop anyone from boarding a metro,” he said.

However, Deepak N questioned the Metro authorities again after they sacked the employee. He said on X, “Please let me know if the basic training addresses this issue. Have you trained your employees on the code of conduct properly? If not, then don’t terminate the employee. It’s your fault.”