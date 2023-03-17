MHA announces 10% reservation in CISF for ex-Agniveers

The Union home ministry on Thursday amended the Central Industrial Security Force Security Wing (Subordinate Rank) Rules, announcing 10% reservation in the force for ex-Agniveers. The home ministry also notified relaxation in the upper age limit by up to five years for the first batch of ex-Agniveers in CISF. (PTI)

“The upper age limit shall be relaxable up to five years for the candidates of the first batch of ex-Agniveers. Ten percent of the vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers,” said a notification published by the ministry of home affairs on Thursday.

For the subsequent batches of ex-Agniveers, the upper age limit will be relaxable by up to three years, it said. “Ex-Agniveers will be exempted from physical efficiency test.”

Last week, the government amended the rules of the Border Security Force (BSF) and brought in similar changes.

CISF, a paramilitary force of nearly 170,000 personnel under the home ministry, primarily provides security to 66 sensitive and major airports, 14 seaports, nuclear and space institutions, the Delhi Metro, Statue of Unity in Gujarat and other industrial units. Besides, the force is also engaged in providing security to 11 private establishments.

On June 14, 2022, India announced the Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers into the three services, the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, replacing the legacy system to lower the age profile of the armed forces, ensure a fitter military, and create a technically skilled war fighting force capable of meeting future challenges.

Cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, the programme seeks to recruit soldiers, including women, for only four years with a provision to retain 25% of them in the regular cadre for 15 more years after another round of screening, to enhance the operational preparedness of the armed forces, and create a skilled and dynamic workforce for employment in other sectors.

Recruits under the Agnipath scheme will be called Agniveers and they will be in the age group of 17-and-a-half and 21 years.

Amid protests against the short-term recruitment plan across the country, the government later announced 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers, who have completed four years in service, in Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles. This is in addition to 25% Agniveers who will be retained after another round of screening.