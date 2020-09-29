MHA sanctions 3 additional branches of NIA at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:16 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned three additional branches of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to be located at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi.

A press release from the NIA said, “This decision of GoI will help in ensuring quick response to any emergent situation in the concerned states by the premier anti-terror investigation agency of the country. It will strengthen NIA’s capability in the investigation of terrorism-related cases and other national security-related matters. It will also facilitate the timely collection of crucial information and evidence related to such offences.

“Presently, NIA has nine branches located at Guwahati, Mumbai, Jammu, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Raipur and Chandigarh, besides specialised units at HQRs, New Delhi. Government of India’s decision to open three new branches will help in accomplishing its main vision i.e. to effectively fight against the scourge of terrorism and would strengthen the anti-terror response framework of the country,” the press release added. (ANI)