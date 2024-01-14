Milind Deora resigns: Why did former Union minister quit Congress?

Milind Deora, who has lost two successive Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant, was unhappy over the possibility of Mumbai South seat going to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi seat-sharing formula. On Sunday, Milind Deora, a former Union minister, said he had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress. Former Congress leader Milind Deora (PTI)

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the former South Mumbai Lok Sabha MP said, “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years.”

Deora will join Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday afternoon. The development comes even as the speculation was rife in political circles over the past few days that Deora would join the Sena faction. On Saturday, Deora, however, had dismissed as "rumours" the speculation that he was on his way out and would join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He also told reporters that he is holding discussions with his supporters.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had staked a claim to contest the Mumbai South constituency, represented by Deora before 2014, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a video statement issued last Sunday, Deora said if such statements by an “alliance partner” don’t stop, his party too can announce candidates for seats.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is an alliance partner of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Deora in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Deora was also the head of the Mumbai Congress earlier.