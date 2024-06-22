Hamirpur , Ashish Sharma, the BJP candidate from Hamirpur Assembly seat, on Saturday alleged the mining done by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's family members and close relatives in Nadaun has worsened the condition of the Beas river. Mining done by CM Sukhu's family members in Nadaun has worsened condition of Beas river: Ashish Sharma

The statement came a day after the chief minister dubbed BJP's candidate and former Independent MLA Ashish Sharma as the "biggest mining mafia".

"The chief minister should look into his own affairs before talking about mining. The mining done by his family members and close relatives in Nadaun has worsened the condition of the Beas river," Sharma said in a statement issued here.

He also accused the chief minister of flouting all norms and said that the government changed the entire mining policy only to benefit his family members.

Accusing Sukhu and his party of adopting a step-motherly attitude towards the development of Hamirpur, Sharma said that when he raised his voice for the rights and development of Hamirpur, the chief minister behaved inappropriately with him and tried to discourage him.

"I strongly raised the development issues of Hamirpur. But the chief minister and his team not only ignored my demands for the development of Hamirpur but also discouraged me. This step-motherly behaviour has become clear to the people of the state," he added.

Sharma said that more than 100 days have passed and the chief minister is continuously making false allegations against him.

Asserting the truth will soon come out in front of the public, he said, "The public can see who is fighting for the truth and who is only doing politics to keep them in confusion."

Sharma urged the people of Hamirpur to have full faith in the BJP and cast their votes in his favour by pressing the button of lotus symbol on July 10.

