Minister begins monthly meetings with airline heads to boost aviation safety

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu has held the first of his monthly meetings with the heads of Indian airlines as part of efforts to strengthen aviation safety and keep track of their activities. The monthly evaluations are part of a broader attempt to bring systemic accountability and proactive oversight amid increasing government scrutiny of airline operations, particularly Air India, following a series of safety-related incidents. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. (ANI)

At least 15 operational issues and serious safety incidents have been reported since the June 12 Air India crash that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad. The incidents include aborted take-offs, emergency returns, runway excursions, and auxiliary power unit fires, raising concerns about the quality of safety and maintenance practices.

“The first such [monthly] meeting was held on Tuesday...senior management officials, including the chief executive officers (CEOs) of Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, attended the meeting. ...the minister chaired it,” said an official aware of the matter.

A second official said Naidu will preside over these meetings in the first week of every month. “The CEOs...will present monthly developments to the minister and those related to safety and maintenance,” said a second official. “This is being done for a robust system needed for the growing Indian aviation sector.”

The aviation ministry last month began meetings with Air India’s top management, instructing the airline to ensure the highest safety standards while setting a month-long timeline to review its operations. The first such meeting was held on July 23, where maintenance protocols and safety compliance were key points of discussion.

The monthly reviews are expected to help restore public confidence in Indian carriers and ensure strict adherence to global safety benchmarks.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the regulator, ramped up its oversight, conducting multiple spot checks. It has issued directives for mandatory inspections of Air India’s B787 fleet, and carried out checks at major airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.