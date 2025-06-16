Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Minor among three injured in blast during mosque demolition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

PTI |
Jun 16, 2025 12:19 PM IST

The explosion occurred during demolition of an old mosque in Langate, where the mosque committee was preparing to build a new one. 

Three persons, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured on Monday in an explosion in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

A view of the damaged solar plate due to recent shelling by Pakistan on the roof of a mosque, at Chota Gaon Mohalla in Kupwara.(Representational image/ ANI File)
The explosion took place during demolition of an old mosque at Kachri in Langate area of the district, they said.

The mosque management committee was demolishing the old mosque to make a new one.

The reason behind the explosion was not immediately known.

The injured were identified as Mudasir Ahmad Mir (26), Ghulam Ahmad Tantray (65) and D A Lone (10).

The injured persons were rushed to sub district hospital Langate where from Mir was referred to the Government Medical College hospital at Handwara.

News / India News / Minor among three injured in blast during mosque demolition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara
