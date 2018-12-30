 Minor boy dies after unexploded shell goes off in J-K’s Pulwama
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 30, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Minor boy dies after unexploded shell goes off in J-K’s Pulwama

Arif Ahmad (10), a resident of Laroo area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, was critically injured after a shell he was playing with went off Saturday night, an official said.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2018 13:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
minor boy,minor,Jammu and Kashmir
A minor boy has died after an unexploded shell went off in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday. (Representational Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A minor boy has died after an unexploded shell went off in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.

Arif Ahmad (10), a resident of Laroo area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, was critically injured after a shell he was playing with went off Saturday night, an official said.

He said Ahmad was rearing a flock of sheep in an orchard area when he found the unexploded shell and picked it up.

The shell exploded in his hand, injuring him critically, the official said.

He said the minor boy was rushed to the district hospital in Pulwama and was referred to the SMHS hospital here.

However, Ahmad succumbed to injuries at the SMHS, the official said, adding that police have registered a case.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 13:14 IST

tags

more from india