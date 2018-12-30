Minor boy dies after unexploded shell goes off in J-K’s Pulwama

A minor boy has died after an unexploded shell went off in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.

Arif Ahmad (10), a resident of Laroo area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, was critically injured after a shell he was playing with went off Saturday night, an official said.

He said Ahmad was rearing a flock of sheep in an orchard area when he found the unexploded shell and picked it up.

The shell exploded in his hand, injuring him critically, the official said.

He said the minor boy was rushed to the district hospital in Pulwama and was referred to the SMHS hospital here.

However, Ahmad succumbed to injuries at the SMHS, the official said, adding that police have registered a case.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 13:14 IST