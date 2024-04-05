Minor boy, girl found dead in Assam, suicide suspected: Police

Silchar: The bodies of two minors including that of a 14-year-year old girl were found hanging from a tree in Cachar district, Assam police said on Friday. Police said the two could have died by suicide. The bodies were recovered from a forested area and were discovered by locals who informed the police (Representative Photo)

The bodies were recovered from a forested area in Silchar and were discovered by locals who informed the police.

Both lived in the same neighbourhood, police said. “The family members are not responding to our queries, but the locals informed us that these two went missing on Thursday evening,” a senior police officer who asked not to be named said.

The bodies have been sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for autopsy, said Cachar district additional superintendent of police (crime) Sheetal Kumar.

“We are investigating the matter further, and their family members will be interrogated. No complaint has been lodged by the family members yet,” Kumar told HT on Friday.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290