Fire at reception area of PM Modi’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence; PMO says it’s under control

Nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, according to the fire department.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 20:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire, which was not in the prime minister’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex, the PMO said.
A short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire, which was not in the prime minister's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex, the PMO said.(ANI)
         

A minor fire was reported at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residential complex at Lok Kalyan Marg around 7:25 pm on Monday.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the fire department. It is a minor fire, fire department officials said, according to news agency ANI.

A short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire, which was not in the prime minister’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex, the PMO said in a tweet.

 

The Special protection Group (SPG) is mandated to guard the prime minister.

The fire is under control now, the prime minister’s office added.

