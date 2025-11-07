Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Minor found dead on railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, family alleges foul play

PTI |
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 10:13 pm IST

While officials suggest accidental death or suicide, the family claims he was killed after being detained by police.

A minor was found dead on a railway track near Baghauli Railway Station here on Friday, with his family alleging that he was killed by the police.

CO Ankit Mishra said a case of "run-over" was reported near Baghauli and that all possible angles are being investigated.(PTI file photo)
CO Ankit Mishra said a case of "run-over" was reported near Baghauli and that all possible angles are being investigated.(PTI file photo)

According to officials, the deceased was identified as Lakshya Mishra (17).Circle Officer (City) Ankit Mishra said it appears to be a case of suicide or an accidental run-over by a speeding train.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

However, the deceased's family has accused the police of foul play. His mother, Deepmala, claimed that her son was mentally disturbed and often behaved aggressively in public.

She alleged that the police had earlier detained her son and husband following an incident at a petrol pump where Lakshya was accused of throwing stones. According to her, police later claimed that Lakshya had escaped from custody, but his body was found on the railway track the next day.

The family alleged that he was killed in a "staged encounter" and the story of his escape was fabricated. CO Ankit Mishra said a case of "run-over" was reported near Baghauli and that all possible angles are being investigated. “Postmortem and CCTV footage are being examined. Action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Minor found dead on railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, family alleges foul play
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On