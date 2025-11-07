Minor found dead on railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, family alleges foul play

A minor was found dead on a railway track near Baghauli Railway Station here on Friday, with his family alleging that he was killed by the police. CO Ankit Mishra said a case of "run-over" was reported near Baghauli and that all possible angles are being investigated.(PTI file photo)

According to officials, the deceased was identified as Lakshya Mishra (17).Circle Officer (City) Ankit Mishra said it appears to be a case of suicide or an accidental run-over by a speeding train.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

However, the deceased's family has accused the police of foul play. His mother, Deepmala, claimed that her son was mentally disturbed and often behaved aggressively in public.

She alleged that the police had earlier detained her son and husband following an incident at a petrol pump where Lakshya was accused of throwing stones. According to her, police later claimed that Lakshya had escaped from custody, but his body was found on the railway track the next day.

The family alleged that he was killed in a "staged encounter" and the story of his escape was fabricated. CO Ankit Mishra said a case of "run-over" was reported near Baghauli and that all possible angles are being investigated. “Postmortem and CCTV footage are being examined. Action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.