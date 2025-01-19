Minor kidnapped, coerced into marriage in Belagavi, 2 arrested

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly marrying and sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl after her mother failed to repay a loan of ₹50,000, police said, adding that his 45-year-old mother was also arrested in Belagavi. On the basis of a complaint filed by the girl’s mother on Thursday, the man and his mother were arrested on Friday and produced them before JMFC court which remanded to judicial custody for 14 days (File photo)

Tilakawadi police inspector Parashuram Poojari said: “The girl’s mother borrowed ₹50,000 from the accused’s family for her hospital expenses. However, when she failed to repay the amount, she started getting pressurised to get her daughter married to the 26-year-old man.

“However, both the girl and her mother rejected the proposal as the girl wanted to continue her education,” he added.

“On November 17 last year, the accused’s family kidnapped the girl and took her to their home in Vadagav in Mangayinagar. The next day, the man forcibly married the girl and later sexually assaulted her,” he said.

He further said that based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother on Thursday, the man and his mother were arrested on Friday and produced them before JMFC court which remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

“The woman filed the complaint as her daughter was continuously being harassed by the accused’s family. The girl has now been placed under the care of a Sakhi centre at the BIMS hospital in Belagavi, he added.