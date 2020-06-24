e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Minor set ablaze after failed rape attempt in Chhattisgarh, a minor among accused

Minor set ablaze after failed rape attempt in Chhattisgarh, a minor among accused

The girl in her dying statement revealed the identity of the two accused.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:33 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The minor had told police that she knew both the accused following which police booked a case and made an arrest.
The minor had told police that she knew both the accused following which police booked a case and made an arrest.(Representative Photo )
         

Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday booked two people including a minor for allegedly setting a 14-year-old girl on fire after a failed rape attempt in state’s Bemetara district on Monday.

The minor girl sustained 95 per cent burnt injuries and died in a government hospital in the state capital on Tuesday night.

“We have registered a case under sections of murder and rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the basis of the last statement of the girl. The two accused have been identified as Sharad Jaiswal (22) and a minor. One of the accused was arrested by Bemetara police on Wednesday,” said Raipur, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Arif Sheikh.

The SSP further said that the girl was rearing goats in Bemetara when the two accused first tried to rape her and then set her ablaze when they failed.

The victim in her last statement told the police that both the accused were known to her.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

In another incident in Korba district, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by a 32-year-old man. The main accused Bhaiyalal and two of his accomplices, who helped him abduct the woman, have been arrested by Korba police.

The victim was abducted on the night of June 19 after she stepped out of her house to attend nature’s call in a village under Pasaan police station limits, police said.

tags
top news
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In