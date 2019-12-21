Minors detained after violence during Delhi’s anti-Citizenship Act protest released

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 12:44 IST

At least 10 minors, who were detained after the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent in Daryaganj area of Delhi on Friday, have been released, police said on Saturday.

Officials said the minors, between the age of 15 and 16 years, were handed over to their families who came to take their custody.

Out of the more than 40 people detained after clashes during the anti-CAA agitation on Friday evening, 10 to 15 are still at the Daryaganj police station.

Forty-nine people, including 19 policemen, were taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Friday night and most of them released after first aid. Doctors at the hospital, where heavy police deployed, said most had sustained cuts and bruises from stone-pelting.

Three people—one with a fracture and two with concussions—were admitted in the hospital. None of them has serious injuries, doctors said.

Police used water cannons and batons to disperse the crowd after there was violence in Daryaganj on Friday during the protest, which was largely peaceful, against the amended citizenship law.

The police action, the force’s spokesperson MS Randhawa said, came after the agitators torched a private vehicle and started pelting stones.

Some people in the area, however, alleged the police response was disproportionate and indiscriminate. Their charge was, however, denied by police officials.