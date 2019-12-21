e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / India News / Minors detained after violence during Delhi’s anti-Citizenship Act protest released

Minors detained after violence during Delhi’s anti-Citizenship Act protest released

Officials said the minors, between the age of 15 and 16 years, were handed over to their families who came to take their custody.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2019 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lawyer seen helping in filling form to represent those who are arrested by the Delhi police yesterday at daryaganj police station in New Delhi on Saturday.
Lawyer seen helping in filling form to represent those who are arrested by the Delhi police yesterday at daryaganj police station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times file photo)
         

At least 10 minors, who were detained after the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent in Daryaganj area of Delhi on Friday, have been released, police said on Saturday.

Officials said the minors, between the age of 15 and 16 years, were handed over to their families who came to take their custody.

Out of the more than 40 people detained after clashes during the anti-CAA agitation on Friday evening, 10 to 15 are still at the Daryaganj police station.

Forty-nine people, including 19 policemen, were taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Friday night and most of them released after first aid. Doctors at the hospital, where heavy police deployed, said most had sustained cuts and bruises from stone-pelting.

Three people—one with a fracture and two with concussions—were admitted in the hospital. None of them has serious injuries, doctors said.

Police used water cannons and batons to disperse the crowd after there was violence in Daryaganj on Friday during the protest, which was largely peaceful, against the amended citizenship law.

The police action, the force’s spokesperson MS Randhawa said, came after the agitators torched a private vehicle and started pelting stones.

Some people in the area, however, alleged the police response was disproportionate and indiscriminate. Their charge was, however, denied by police officials.

tags
top news
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
Citizenship Act protests: Rumours, rage, and excess in AMU campus
Citizenship Act protests: Rumours, rage, and excess in AMU campus
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
Kuldeep Yadav 1 wicket away from massive ODI feat
Kuldeep Yadav 1 wicket away from massive ODI feat
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news