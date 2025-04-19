Missing class 10 student found dead on railway track in Bihar’s Munger

Patna: A Class 10 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, who had reportedly gone missing from Patna’s Danapur Cantonment area, was found dead on a railway track near Abhaypur railway station in Munger, around 198 km south-east of Danapur, police said on Saturday. The deceased was found with broken elbows, one hand was fractured, and deep injuries on her head and face (HT Photo/ Representative photo)

The deceased, daughter of an ex-Army jawan who is currently posted in Jharkhand’s Pakur as a Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) jawan, was found wearing her school uniform with broken elbows, one hand was fractured, and deep injuries on her head and face.

Her shoes, identity card and school bag were found intact near her body. The minor was identified on the basis of her identity card, and the GRP informed the Danapur police as well as her family members.

She might have died after falling from a train, an officer from the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jamalpur (Munger) said. The railway station on the Jamalpur-Kiul rail section falls under the Malda division of the Eastern Railways.

Also read: Delhi: Man stabbed to death, body dumped on railway tracks

However, the family has alleged a conspiracy, suspecting that she was killed elsewhere and her body dumped on the railway track to make it appear as a suicide or accident.

The deceased’s brother had filed a missing complaint on April 17, station house officer (SHO) of Danapur police station Prashant Bhardwaj said.

“He said that his sister left her house on her bicycle to attend her classes on Thursday. As per her regular schedule, she was to attend a coaching class in Mainpura from 12.25 pm to 2.30 pm. When she did not return home after class, her family began looking for her. Failing to trace her, they lodged a missing person’s report with the Danapur police station,” SHO Bhardwaj added.

Also Read: Woman’s body found in suitcase near railway tracks in Karjat

During the investigation, police found that the girl had attended her classes at Kendriya Vidyalaya but did not attend her coaching class. CCTV footage showed her walking towards the Mainpura locality.

“We are waiting for the postmortem report. The police will probe how the girl reached near the Abhaypur railway station, which is around 200 km from her school. Police will check CCTV footage from nearby areas and also enquire with local people and the student’s friends,” Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, the police have converted the missing person case into a murder FIR.