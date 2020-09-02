Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare civil servants for future: PM Modi

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the “Mission Karmayogi”, a skill-building programme for country’s civil servants, saying that it will radically improve the government’s human resource management practices.

“National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building approved in today’s cabinet will radically improve the Human Resource management practices in the Government. It will use scale and state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of Civil Servants,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

He also said that the program aims to prepare civil servants for the future.

“The iGOT platform will enable the transition to a role-based HR management and continuous learning. Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive and innovative through transparency and technology,” PM Modi also said.

Dubbed as the “biggest Human Resources Development reform in the government”, the Union cabinet approved “Mission Karmayogi” initiative. Under the program, an integrated government online training platform, iGOTKarmayogi, will be set up for the mission.

The initiative is aimed at capacity building of government employees to make them more “creative, proactive, profession and technology-enabled”, the government said.

At the top will be an HR council, chaired by the prime minister, and consisting of select Union ministers and chief ministers. It will also have eminent thought leaders (noted academics, and global leaders) and civil services leadership.

The schemes will be accessible for all, from section officers to secretaries.