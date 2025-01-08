Mixed response to call for bandh over Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

The call for bandh by Dalit and various backward caste organizations on Tuesday in Mysuru received a mixed response, while neighbouring Mandya witnessed minimal participation. The protest was organised against Union home minister Amit Shah for allegedly insulting the architect of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar. In Mysuru, major commercial areas such as the rural bus stand, Ashoka Road, Devaraja Market, and Shivarampet remained shut. However, the impact was less pronounced on the city’s outer ring roads as the commercial activity continued. (File photo)

The protests were led by Urilinga Peddi Mutt seer Jnana Prakash. The protesters gathered near the Mysuru rural bus stand, disrupting bus traffic and attempting to burn an effigy of Amit Shah. However, police intervened promptly to prevent the effigy-burning incident. The demonstration escalated further when protesters marched towards the RSS office at Panchavati Circle.

The seer said: “The BJP is an anti-Dalit party and against the principles of equality. Amit Shah disrespected the architect of constitution, he should tender apology and step down.”

Despite the protests, there was no official holiday declared for schools or colleges in Mysuru, and government offices, as well as banks, operated as usual. However, the bandh caused disruptions in public transportation, with government and private buses remaining off the roads. This led to reduced attendance in educational institutions as students struggled to commute.

In Mandya, the bandh call failed to generate significant impact as educational institutions and commercial establishments remained open, and public transportation, including buses and auto-rickshaws, operated normally. Everyday activities, such as visits to petrol stations, hospitals, and markets, continued uninterrupted.

In Mandya, BJP leaders presented roses to shopkeepers, urging them to remain open. “Ambedkar is not anyone’s property; he belongs to the entire nation,” BJP workers stated, accusing the Congress of politicising the issue.

State BJP media wing convener Karunakara Khasale criticised the Congress for protesting against Amit Shah. “The BJP and its leaders have immense respect for the architect of the Constitution, but the Congress is using this issue to malign the BJP government and Amit Shah,” Khasale told HT.

He added: “The whole nation knows how the Congress treated Ambedkarji during his lifetime and even after his death. Now they pose as his admirers, exposing their double standards.”

KPCC spokesman M Lakshman said: “BJP is now posing as pro-Dalit but we should not forget that it is the same party that opposed the constitution in 1950s. Amit Shah should immediately step down for his disrespecting remark on Ambedkar.”