Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mixed response to call for bandh over Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jan 08, 2025 08:16 AM IST

The call for bandh by Dalit and various backward caste organizations on Tuesday in Mysuru received a mixed response, while neighbouring Mandya witnessed minimal participation.

The call for bandh by Dalit and various backward caste organizations on Tuesday in Mysuru received a mixed response, while neighbouring Mandya witnessed minimal participation. The protest was organised against Union home minister Amit Shah for allegedly insulting the architect of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar.

In Mysuru, major commercial areas such as the rural bus stand, Ashoka Road, Devaraja Market, and Shivarampet remained shut. However, the impact was less pronounced on the city’s outer ring roads as the commercial activity continued. (File photo)
In Mysuru, major commercial areas such as the rural bus stand, Ashoka Road, Devaraja Market, and Shivarampet remained shut. However, the impact was less pronounced on the city’s outer ring roads as the commercial activity continued. (File photo)

In Mysuru, major commercial areas such as the rural bus stand, Ashoka Road, Devaraja Market, and Shivarampet remained shut. However, the impact was less pronounced on the city’s outer ring roads as the commercial activity continued.

The protests were led by Urilinga Peddi Mutt seer Jnana Prakash. The protesters gathered near the Mysuru rural bus stand, disrupting bus traffic and attempting to burn an effigy of Amit Shah. However, police intervened promptly to prevent the effigy-burning incident. The demonstration escalated further when protesters marched towards the RSS office at Panchavati Circle.

The seer said: “The BJP is an anti-Dalit party and against  the principles of  equality. Amit Shah disrespected the architect of constitution, he should tender apology and step down.”

Despite the protests, there was no official holiday declared for schools or colleges in Mysuru, and government offices, as well as banks, operated as usual. However, the bandh caused disruptions in public transportation, with government and private buses remaining off the roads. This led to reduced attendance in educational institutions as students struggled to commute.

In Mandya, the bandh call failed to generate significant impact as educational institutions and commercial establishments remained open, and public transportation, including buses and auto-rickshaws, operated normally. Everyday activities, such as visits to petrol stations, hospitals, and markets, continued uninterrupted.

In Mandya, BJP leaders presented roses to shopkeepers, urging them to remain open. “Ambedkar is not anyone’s property; he belongs to the entire nation,” BJP workers stated, accusing the Congress of politicising the issue.

State BJP media wing convener Karunakara Khasale criticised the Congress for protesting against Amit Shah. “The BJP and its leaders have immense respect for the architect of the Constitution, but the Congress is using this issue to malign the BJP government and Amit Shah,” Khasale told HT.

He added: “The whole nation knows how the Congress treated Ambedkarji during his lifetime and even after his death. Now they pose as his admirers, exposing their double standards.”

KPCC  spokesman M Lakshman said: “BJP is now posing as  pro-Dalit but we should not forget that it is the same party that opposed the constitution in 1950s.  Amit Shah should immediately step down for his disrespecting remark on Ambedkar.”

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On