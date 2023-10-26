Mizoram assembly elections 2023: Check full list of MNF candidates
Zoramthanga's MNF has fielded 25 incumbent legislators for the upcoming polls.
The key political parties in Mizoram - the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and the Congress have fielded 40 candidates each for the upcoming assembly elections. Zoramthanga's MNF, which is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre, does not work with the party in Mizoram. The party has fielded 25 incumbent legislators for the polls.
Four constituencies, namely Aizawl North-III, Aizawl South-I, Serchhip, and Lunglei West, have the highest number of candidates and will witness a six-cornered contest. On the other hand, Tawi, Champhai South, East Tuipui, and South Tuipui constituencies have the least number of candidates and will see a three-cornered fight.
Here's a list of the candidates fielded by the MNF for the upcoming polls.
|Serlui
|Lalrinsanga Ralte
|Kolasib
|K. Lairinliana
|Dampa
|Lalrintluanga Sailo
|Turial
|K. Laldawngliana
|Mamit
|Er. H. Lalzirliana
|Tuivawl
|Lalchhandama Raite
|Hachhek
|Robert Romawia Royte
|Tawi
|Lalrinenga Sailo
|Chalfilh
|K. Lalhmangaiha
|Aizawl North-I
|R. Lalzirliana
|Aizawl North-II
|Vanlalsawma
|Aizawl North-III
|C. Lalmuanpuia
|Aizawl East-I
|Zoramthanga
|Aizawl East-II
|B. Lalawmpuii
|Aizawl West-I
|Zothantluanga
|Aizawl West-II
|Lalruatkima
|Aizawl West-III
|Er. K. Lalsawmvela
|Aizawl South-1
|K. Vanlalvena
|Aizawl South-II
|Denghmingthanga
|Aizawl South-III
|Dr. F. Lalnunmawia
|Lengteng
|Dr. L. Thangmawia
|Tuichang
|Tawnluia
|Champhai North
|Dr ZR Thiamsanaa
|Champhai South
|TJ Lalnuntluanga
|East Tuipui
|Ramthanmawia
|Serchhip
|J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng
|Tuikum
|Er. Lairinawma
|Hrangturzo
|Lalremruata Chhangte
|South Tuipui
|Dr. R. Lalthangliana
|Lunglei North
|Dr. Vanlaltanpuia
|Lunglei East
|Lawmawma Tochhawng
|Lunglei West
|C. Lalrinsanga
|Lunglei South
|Dr. K. Pachhunga
|Thorang
|Er. R. Rohmingliana
|West Tuipui
|Prova Chakma
|Tuichawng
|Rasik Mohan Chakma
|Lawngtlai East
|H. Biakzaua
|Lawngtlai West
|V. Zirsanga
|Siaha
|HC Lalmalsawma Zasai
|Palak
|KT Rokhaw
Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said the poll panel is making massive efforts to ensure a smooth, free, fair and peaceful election. "Ten companies of Border Security Force BSF) personnel and five companies each of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have already reached Mizoram and are in their places of deployment," said Vyas.
In the previous assembly elections in Mizoram held in November 2018, the Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged victorious, securing 26 seats. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) managed to secure 8 seats, with its chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma winning both seats he contested. The Indian National Congress secured 5 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its account by winning one seat.
The 2023 assembly elections in Mizoram will be held on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.
(With agencies' inputs)