MK Stalin admitted to Chennai hospital for tests after feeling ‘mild giddiness’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, 72, was admitted to state capital Chennai’s Apollo Hospital for evaluation and tests on Monday after feeling mild dizziness during his morning walk, the hospital said in a statement. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospital for evaluation and tests, the hospital said (@CMOTamilnadu/PTI FILE)

Stalin had “mild giddiness during his routine morning walking. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai for evaluation of his symptoms and the necessary diagnostic tests are being done,” a statement issued by Dr Anil BG, medical services director of Apollo Hospitals, said.

People familiar with the matter said Stalin went to the hospital after attending a programme at Anna Arivalayam, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) headquarters in Chennai, where former All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) organising secretary A. Anwhar Raajhaa joined the DMK.

Raajhaa, a former MP, was recently sacked by the AIADMK for opposing the party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Stalin also kept his appointment with CPI (M) leader P Shanmugham, who called on him at the party headquarters.

The chief minister was also scheduled to visit his constituency in Chennai’s Kolathur, which was cancelled. Instead, an official at the chief minister’s office said Stalin deputed his cabinet colleagues to represent him at the programme in his constituency.

The official indicated that there have been no changes to his public engagements for the day. Among them was an event to release his wife Durga Stalin’s book at 5pm.

On Tuesday, Stalin is scheduled to be in Tiruppur district, 450 km from Chennai, to open a hospital and a bus stand, followed by a road show and unveiling a statue of his late father, five-time chief minister M Karunanidhi.

“All arrangements are going as per schedule. We have not been asked to cancel anything. The hospital will give further updates,” the official said.

Stalin’s son and deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, visited him in the hospital.