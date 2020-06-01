MLAs, MPs and journalists are bosses in Bhind, says cop in leaked audio clip

india

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:38 IST

A 16-minute audio clip purportedly of a senior police officer in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district telling another officer how the police is working on directions of some politicians and journalists and how sub-inspectors have become “businessmen” may point towards some serious trouble in the force.

The audio clip went viral during transfers of inspector general of police, Morena zone, DP Gupta, and superintendent of police and collector of Bhind district Nagendra Singh and Chhote Singh on Saturday night.

Bhind has been in news in the last fortnight after deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Rajesh Hingankar twice raided illegal sand mines and seized machines used for illegal mining. After the raids, he suspended in-charges of five police stations and two constables. The constables were posted in Sheopur and were allegedly patronising the sand mafia in the district. One of the constables, who belongs to Bhind, allegedly ran an office from his native place to facilitate illegal sand mining. The then SP of Bhind, Nagendra Singh, who was shifted to Bhopal on Saturday, defended the constables saying they were stranded in Bhind because of the lockdown and charges against them were unfounded.

The audio clip, the authenticity of which HT cannot vouch for, features a senior police officer trying to motivate the police personnel by saying that they should speak to their senior officials and public representatives about right or wrong in the district.

Another officer talks about how police were working on directions of some politicians and journalists.

“Don’t get demotivated by what is happening. Let all senior officers and public representatives’ phones ring with your calls about what is going on here. Do talk to them. Tell them what is correct. If I am wrong tell them that too,” the first officer is heard saying.

Appreciating the police force’s work in containing the spread of Coronavirus in the district the officer says, “I receive many phone calls for (postings) in two police stations. Such sub-inspectors should be asked if Madhya Pradesh police has stopped paying salary to them. Why this craving? Why go to these places? How many criminals were arrested by you?....Many inspectors call me up to make a request to let them spend their time in police lines instead of sending them to Dehat and Kotwali police station. I feel ashamed of them.”

On being asked by the officer during the conversation to express their opinions another police officer is heard saying, “Sir, you should have come here 20 years back. Then you and myself would have worked together to improve the situation in Bhind. But the sub-inspectors and police stations in charge of the new generation are thoroughly corrupt. You are not their boss. Their bosses are MLA, MP and journalists. They have pledged their police uniform. They have become businessmen.”

The conversation ends with the first officer saying he didn’t expect that everyone would become honest overnight but they should work hard while keeping the priorities of the police department in their mind. “No goonda even if he is a politician should have courage to sit in the chair in front of a police station in charge,” he said.

When contacted Nagendra Singh said, “I have been transferred now. I would not like to make any comment on this.”

Deputy inspector general of police, Morena range Rajesh Hingankar said, “I have not received any complaint regarding any such audio clip.”