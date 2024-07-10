MNGL announces 1.50 per kg hike in CNG prices in Pune

MNGL stated in its press release on Tuesday that starting from July 10, the retail price of CNG will rise by ₹1.50 per kg, bringing the new price to ₹85 per kg
The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has announced an increase in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and nearby areas including Chakan, Talegaon, and Hinjewadi.
MNGL stated in its press release on Tuesday that starting from July 10, the retail price of CNG will rise by ₹1.50 per kg, bringing the new price to ₹85 per kg.
This price adjustment is due to the increased cost of sourcing natural gas, including higher-priced imported gas, to meet growing CNG demand.
Despite the 2% price increase, MNGL highlights that CNG remains a cost-effective option, offering savings of around 50% compared to petrol and 28% compared to diesel for passenger cars. Autorickshaws also benefit from around 29% savings over diesel.
The prices for domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will remain unchanged as mentioned in the statement by MNGL.
