MNS chief Raj Thackeray on postponed Ayodhya visit: ‘I intentionally gave…’

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said that his tweet about putting on hold the Ayodhya visit was intentional as it allowed “everyone to give their reactions”. Addressing a rally in Pune, Thackeray said he “decided not to fall into this controversy” as people against his scheduled visit to Ayodhya were “trying to trap” him.

“Two days ago, I tweeted about postponing my Ayodhya visit. I intentionally gave the statement to allow everyone to give their reactions. Those who were against my Ayodhya visit were trying to trap me, but I decided not to fall into this controversy,” ANI quoted Raj Thackeray as saying.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in law on population control, and the Uniform Civil Code at the earliest.

The postponement of Thackeray’s much-hyped Ayodhya visit comes amid stiff opposition from BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who had warned the MNS chief that he will not be allowed to enter the Uttar Pradesh city till he tendered a public apology for "humiliating" North Indians. Thackeray, in his initial years as MNS chief, frequently targeted migrants from UP and Bihar on the pretext of championing the cause of 'Marathi Manoos'.

In 2008, MNS had launched an agitation during which candidates from North India who arrived at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district to take a railway exam were assaulted.

Critics questioned his shift from the so-called ‘Marathi Manoos’ politics to Hindutva as the MNS leader raked up the loudspeaker issue and later announced his visit to Ayodhya. Union minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale also asked Thackeray to apologise to North Indians before visiting Ayodhya.

Taking to Twitter, the MNS president said, "Ayodhya visit on hold for the time being. Details about it will be given at the rally in Pune on May 22."

(With inputs from agencies)

