Mobile internet restored in Kargil after 145 days, say officials

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 14:00 IST

The mobile internet services were restored after 145 days in Kargil, part of Union Territory of Ladakh, on Friday, said officials. The move comes more than four months after mobile phone services were suspended following abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. The state was also split into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The services were restored in view of complete normalcy returning to Kargil, with no untoward incident taking place over the past four months, the officials said. Broadband services were already functional in Kargil.

Post paid mobile services on BSNL network were restored in the Kashmir valley in October. The Valley is, however, still is without any internet connection. “There is a possibility that broadband will be restored in phased manner in Kashmir as well,” the official said.

A lockdown and communication blackout was imposed in Kashmir while hundreds of political workers and leaders, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, were detained to prevent protests against the change to Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional status and reorganisation.

Most of the restrictions were released in phases. Mobile phone services were restored in 12 districts of Jammu and Ladakh in August and later in Kashmir’s Kupwara.