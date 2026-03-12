Centre monitors West Asia airspace as Indian carriers resume flights to Riyadh
Flights to and from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have restarted from March 12, marking a key step in restoring vital air connectivity between India and the Gulf.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and its impact on air connectivity between India and several destinations in the region, as airlines begin restoring some operations affected by US, Israel strike on Iran.
Flights to and from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have restarted from March 12, marking a key step in restoring vital air connectivity between India and the Gulf, according to a press release.
On the first day of operations, Air India and IndiGo operated three services to Mumbai, while Air India Express ran one service to Calicut, reflecting a phased resumption strategy.
Between February 28 and March 11, over 1.5 lakh passengers (1,50,457) travelled from Gulf countries to India, underscoring the importance of these routes for Indian travellers.
To maintain connectivity across the region, Indian carriers have scheduled 57 inbound flights on March 2026 from cities including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh, and Sharjah, though operations remain subject to prevailing conditions and operational feasibility.
The Ministry is coordinating closely with airlines and other stakeholders to ensure smooth passenger movement, while also monitoring ticket prices to prevent any undue surge during this period. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules and travel arrangements.
MoCA has confirmed that it will continue to review the situation in West Asia and provide further updates as needed, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage air travel safely amid regional uncertainties.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More