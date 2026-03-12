Centre monitors West Asia airspace as Indian carriers resume flights to Riyadh

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and its impact on air connectivity between India and several destinations in the region, as airlines begin restoring some operations affected by US, Israel strike on Iran. Riyadh in Saudi Arabia has seen damage as Iran retaliates to US-Israeli conflict by attacking their bases in its neighbouring countries. (Reuters Photo)

Flights to and from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have restarted from March 12, marking a key step in restoring vital air connectivity between India and the Gulf, according to a press release.

On the first day of operations, Air India and IndiGo operated three services to Mumbai, while Air India Express ran one service to Calicut, reflecting a phased resumption strategy.

Between February 28 and March 11, over 1.5 lakh passengers (1,50,457) travelled from Gulf countries to India, underscoring the importance of these routes for Indian travellers.

To maintain connectivity across the region, Indian carriers have scheduled 57 inbound flights on March 2026 from cities including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh, and Sharjah, though operations remain subject to prevailing conditions and operational feasibility.

The Ministry is coordinating closely with airlines and other stakeholders to ensure smooth passenger movement, while also monitoring ticket prices to prevent any undue surge during this period. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules and travel arrangements.

MoCA has confirmed that it will continue to review the situation in West Asia and provide further updates as needed, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage air travel safely amid regional uncertainties.