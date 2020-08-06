e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry

Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry

The defence ministry said the situation in Eastern Ladakh arising from unilateral aggression by China was sensitive and required close monitoring and prompt action based on evolving situation.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An army convoy moves towards LAC amid India-China border dispute in eastern Ladakh in Leh on July 12, 2020.
An army convoy moves towards LAC amid India-China border dispute in eastern Ladakh in Leh on July 12, 2020. (PTI File Photo )
         

Chinese aggression along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been increasing and the current standoff is expected to be prolonged, a defence ministry document noted, with specific reference to the Galwan Valley where 20 Indian and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed in a brutal brawl on June 15.

In an official document listing out the major activities of the department of defence in June, the ministry said the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) transgressed into the Indian side in the areas of Kugrang Nala, Gogra and the north bank of Pangong Tso on May 17-18. It was uploaded on the ministry’s website on August 4.

“Consequent to this, ground level interactions were held between armed forces of both sides to defuse the situation. Corps Commander Level Flag Meeting was held on 6th June. 2020. However, a violent face-off incident took place between the two side s on 15the June resulting in casualties of both sides,” it said.

The document, which refers to only the month of June, said subsequent military talks took place on June 22 to discuss modalities of the de-escalation process. “While engagement and dialogue at military and diplomatic level is continuing to arrive at mutually acceptable consensus, the present standoff is likely to be prolonged,” it said.

The ministry said the situation in Eastern Ladakh arising from unilateral aggression by China was sensitive and required close monitoring and prompt action based on evolving situation.

Top Indian and Chinese military commanders on Sunday met in eastern Ladakh to discuss the next stage of disengagement along the LAC with negotiations entering a critical phase due to serious differences between the two armies in the Finger Area near Pangong Tso and the the PLA’s reluctance to vacate positions held by it in what New Delhi claims to be Indian territory.

The Finger Area --- a set of eight cliffs jutting out of the Sirijap range overlooking the Pangong Lake --- has emerged as the hardest part of the disengagement process with little hope of immediate resolution.

tags
top news
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj Sinha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In