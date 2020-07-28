e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Moderate rainfall with occasionally intense spells likely over parts of India: IMD

Moderate rainfall with occasionally intense spells likely over parts of India: IMD

Widespread heavy rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls will be very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and north-eastern states (mainly over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya) till July 30, said IMD.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:24 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
IMD has issued an orange alert (very heavy rain) in some districts for July 29 and 30.
IMD has issued an orange alert (very heavy rain) in some districts for July 29 and 30. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Moderate rainfall with occasionally intense spell likely to occur over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Coastal Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Konkan and Goa during next three-four hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is very likely to experience moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall during the evening of July 29 to July 30. The expected impact includes the disruption of traffic, waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruption of municipal services is also expected.

Widespread heavy rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls will be very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and north-eastern states (mainly over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya) till July 30, said IMD.

IMD has issued an orange alert (very heavy rain) in some districts for July 29 and 30. On July 29, an orange alert is issued over Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, and on July 30, an orange alert is issued over Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

In addition, on July 29, a yellow alert is issued over Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts. On July 30, a yellow alert is issued over Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasargod districts.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall/thundershowers at most places over Konkan, at many places over Madhya Maharashtra and at few places over Marathwada for this week.

The MeT department also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next four to five days.

tags
top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Rajasthan cabinet sticks to July 31 as assembly session date, reply sent to governor
Rajasthan cabinet sticks to July 31 as assembly session date, reply sent to governor
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In