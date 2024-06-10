Modi 3.0 | First visuals from Cabinet meeting at PM's residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held the first meeting of his new Cabinet, a day after the council of ministers was sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu. The newly-inducted ministers arrived at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, residence around 5 pm to attend the meeting. The meeting was held even as the portfolios of the new ministers are yet to be revealed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet, attended by the newly-inducted ministers, at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The first visuals from the cabinet meeting at PM Modi's residence in Delhi showed the ministers sitting at a round table with the prime minister chairing the cabinet.

Sitting beside PM Narendra Modi were the ministers expected to retain the top cabinet positions - Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Manohar Lal Khattar, among others.

Other prominent NDA leaders present at the cabinet meeting were Kiren Rijiju, Chirag Paswan, Giriraj Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Hardeep Singh Puri.

In its first meeting, the Union Cabinet approved government assistance for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families," PTI reported citing officials.

Under PMAY, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for the eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the last 10 years. All the houses constructed under PMAY are provided basic amenities like household toilets, LPG connection, electricity connection and functional household tap connection through convergence with other schemes of the central and state governments.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the prime minister of India for the third consecutive term at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, June 9.

