 Modi 3.0 | First visuals from Cabinet meeting at PM's residence | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Modi 3.0 | First visuals from Cabinet meeting at PM's residence

ByHT News Desk
Jun 10, 2024 06:52 PM IST

The first visuals from the cabinet meeting at PM Narendra Modi's residence are out, showing top leaders of the NDA government after the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held the first meeting of his new Cabinet, a day after the council of ministers was sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu. The newly-inducted ministers arrived at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, residence around 5 pm to attend the meeting. The meeting was held even as the portfolios of the new ministers are yet to be revealed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet, attended by the newly-inducted ministers, at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet, attended by the newly-inducted ministers, at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The first visuals from the cabinet meeting at PM Modi's residence in Delhi showed the ministers sitting at a round table with the prime minister chairing the cabinet.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Sitting beside PM Narendra Modi were the ministers expected to retain the top cabinet positions - Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Manohar Lal Khattar, among others.

Other prominent NDA leaders present at the cabinet meeting were Kiren Rijiju, Chirag Paswan, Giriraj Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Hardeep Singh Puri.

In its first meeting, the Union Cabinet approved government assistance for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families," PTI reported citing officials.

Under PMAY, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for the eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the last 10 years. All the houses constructed under PMAY are provided basic amenities like household toilets, LPG connection, electricity connection and functional household tap connection through convergence with other schemes of the central and state governments.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the prime minister of India for the third consecutive term at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, June 9.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Narendra Modi Cabinet Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Modi 3.0 | First visuals from Cabinet meeting at PM's residence
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On