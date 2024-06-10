Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet's first decision: Centre to help construct 3 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The Union cabinet on Monday approved the Centre's assistance for constructing 3 crore more rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The decision was taken in the first meeting of the Cabinet of the Narendra Modi 3.0 held at his residence on 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana seeks to provide affordable housing. (HT PHOTO)

The newly inducted ministers arrived at the prime minister's residence around 5pm and attended the meeting, a day after taking oath at a swearing-in ceremony at the Rastrapati Bhavan.

The meeting was held even as PM Narendra Modi was yet to announce the portfolios of the new ministers.

"It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families," officials said.

The government of India is implementing the PMAY since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities.

Under PMAY, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the last 10 years.

All the houses constructed under the PMAY are provided basic amenities such as household toilets, LPG connection, electricity connection and functional household tap connection through convergence with other schemes of the central and state governments.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.