Modi calls family-based parties a concern for people devoted to Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is heading towards “a kind of a crisis” in the form of family-based parties and called it a matter of concern for people who are devoted to the Constitution and believe in democracy.

“More than one person from a family joining a party on the basis of merit does not make it dynastic. Problems arise when a party is run by the same family, generation after generation.”

Modi said every section of the Constitution is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character. “How can the parties which have lost their democratic character protect democracy?” asked Modi in his address to a gathering to mark the Constitution Day at the Parliament.

Also Read: Constitution Day: Integrating our fundamental duties with our rights

Modi said Mahatma Gandhi tried to prepare the nation for duties even while fighting for rights during the freedom movement. He added it would have been better if the duties had been emphasised after the country’s independence.