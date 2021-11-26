Home / India News / Modi calls family-based parties a concern for people devoted to Constitution
india news

Modi calls family-based parties a concern for people devoted to Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is heading towards “a kind of a crisis” in the form of family-based parties and called it a matter of concern for people who believe in democracy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is heading towards “a kind of a crisis” in the form of family-based parties and called it a matter of concern for people who are devoted to the Constitution and believe in democracy.

“More than one person from a family joining a party on the basis of merit does not make it dynastic. Problems arise when a party is run by the same family, generation after generation.”

Modi said every section of the Constitution is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character. “How can the parties which have lost their democratic character protect democracy?” asked Modi in his address to a gathering to mark the Constitution Day at the Parliament.

Also Read: Constitution Day: Integrating our fundamental duties with our rights

Modi said Mahatma Gandhi tried to prepare the nation for duties even while fighting for rights during the freedom movement. He added it would have been better if the duties had been emphasised after the country’s independence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out