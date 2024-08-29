Modi discusses women’s issues at meeting with council of ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told the council of ministers that the government will maintain the pace of progress in the coming days. The PM also told his ministers that depending on their performance, he has assured the people of India that the government will continue to work for the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 44th Pragati meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The PM-led council of ministers held a lengthy discussion on the progress and milestones reached during the first 100 days of this government, even as issues affecting women and time-bound delivery of key policy measures to common people were discussed at length, senior officials said.

The meeting, which went on for 5 hours, also saw the PM emphasising on the need to spread public awareness about the new social sector and other initiatives of the government including important infrastructure projects in its third term. The PM also asked ministers to campaign on the key decisions taken by the government to the people.

The emphasis on issues affecting women comes in the backdrop of the unprecedented public protests in Kolkata over the gruesome rape and murder of a doctor at the city’s reputed RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, bringing the focus back on the lack of safety for women in India.

Held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, the council of ministers also took stock of the progress made on the first 100 days agenda of the third term of the BJP-led NDA government, even as measures for the four key sections—women, youth, poor and farmers – were also discussed. The PM identified these “castes” as driving forces and the vote on accounts for FY24-25 and the general budget FY24-25 had made significant provisions on these focused areas.

Initiatives taken by the government for the social sector also figured prominently in the meeting as some ministers made presentations on the 100-day agenda of the government.

Keeping its focus on infrastructure development, the NDA government has approved projects worth more than ₹2.30 lakh for new railway lines, ports, airports, and industrial smart cities to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.