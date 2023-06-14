Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra ad controversy: Here's what happened

An advertisement that claimed that Eknath Shinde is more popular than Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister is at the centre of a brewing controversy in Maharashtra. The advertisement cited a survey by Zee TV-Matrize to back its claim -- 26.1% of people in Maharashtra want Eknath Shinde as the chief minister while 23.2% want Fadnavis. The message of the advertisement was, however, not to create a wedge between Shinde and Fadnavis but to hammer home the point that 49.3% of people support the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Read | The coded message behind Shinde’s campaign against his deputy The advertisement did not have photo of Devendra Fadnavis

'The dream team loved by all' advertisement

The advertisement had a photo of Eknath Shinde and PM Modi. In the advertisement, given by Shiv Sena with the bow and the arrow symbol, PM Modi-Eknath Shinde was termed as the 'dream team' loved by all. "The commendable teamwork of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and chief minister Eknath Shinde has secured the highest position in Maharashtra through their recent welfare projects..." it said.

'Sena advertisement but no mention of Balasaheb Thackeray'

The full-page advertisement was given by the Shinde- Sena. Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut pointed out that there was no mention of Balasaheb Thackeray. “It was Balasaheb's (Bal Thackeray's) Shiv Sena earlier, but the advertisement has cleared the air. It has now become Modi-Shah's Shiv Sena. Where is the image of the late Balasaheb Thackeray?" Sanjay Raut said.

‘Both of us given positive ratings’

Eknath Shinde played down the Shinde versus Fadnavis war that the advertisement projected and said both of them received positive ratings. " "I and the Deputy CM have been given positive ratings. The two of us are leading the state and taking it forward. I and the Deputy CM are carrying out overall development taking the cabinet along. We are in people's minds and that is important," Shinde said.

Fadnavis cancels event with Shinde

Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday cancelled an event at Kohlapur which was attended by Eknath Shinde owing to health grounds. There was no politics involved, the Sena-BJP govt clarified.

Never seen such an ad: Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said he never saw an advertisement like this before. "Till date, in my political career, I have not seen this kind of advertisement which I saw in today's newspapers. PM Narendra Modi and CM Shinde's photos were there in the advertisement. They (Shiv Sena) say that they are the soldiers of Balasaheb Thackeray, whereas Balasaheb Thackeray's and Anand Dighe's photos were missing from the advertisement," Pawar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON