Modi govt launches game-changing new Aadhaar app with face ID, QR code features | All you need to know

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched the highly anticipated Aadhaar app in a move to make Aadhaar more accessible and secure. Aadhaar verification becomes as simple as making a UPI payment, Vaishnaw said in a post on X.(Representational Image)

The new app, which the union minister announced on X, combines face ID authentication and artificial intelligence (AI) to bring the digital Aadhaar service to Indian citizens through a mobile application.

This app, built in collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), features QR code-based instant verification and real-time face ID for authentication. This will eliminate the need for people to carry physical photocopies or cards.

Aadhaar verification becomes as simple as making a UPI payment, Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

How will the new Aadhaar app benefit Indians?

With the advent of the Aadhaar app, users will no longer need to carry around a physical Aadhaar card or hand over photocopies of it during travel, hotel check-ins, or even shopping.

The app will soon be out of the Beta testing phase and widely implemented nationwide.

Instead of showing physical photocopies of their Aadhaar, the new app would enable individuals to verify their identity after the QR code scan.

"No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel. The Aadhaar App is secure and shareable only with the user's consent. 100 per cent digital and secure," the Minister said.

With the new Aadhaar app, users will be allowed to share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information.

Verification will be as simple as a UPI payment

In addition to the Face ID-based authentication, the new Aadhaar app will also offer a QR code verification feature, making Aadhaar verification quicker and more efficient.

Just as UPI payment QR codes are widely available at almost every point of payment in India, Aadhaar verification QR codes, too, would soon be available at 'points of authentication.'

People can just scan the QR code using the new Aadhaar app, and their face gets verified instantly. The ID is securely shared directly from an individual's phone, not from a photocopy.